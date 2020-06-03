‘We have your back’ edition – Everyone in Madelia is getting this week’s newspaper!

Hello Madelia. If you are already a subscriber to the newspaper, then the Madelia Times-Messenger arriving in your mailbox is no surprise. We are grateful for you and hope that you find the newspaper engaging, informative and a bright spot in your week.

If you are not a subscriber, then you too are receiving the newspaper, and we would love to introduce you to the work that we do, the stories that we tell and some fantastic local advertisers.

We decided that we wanted to give something back and highlight small businesses in particular. Especially in light of this pandemic that we are all experiencing together, we wanted to share the positive news happening in Madelia this week with everyone.

This is a special issue as the 2019-2020 school year comes to a close and the senior class graduates and heads into a rather unusual time in our history. We truly wish them well. We have included the Madelia High School graduation tab as an insert.

We see what is happening in other communities around the state, and it makes us even more grateful that we live here in a community where we feel safe and valued. Where we all have each others’ backs. We believe that many others who live here feel the same. We know our neighbors and fellow business owners; they are some really wonderful people who do their best to make Madelia a nice place to live, go to school, raise a family and work.

So, as part of the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s “Newspapers Have Your Back” effort, we want you to know that Van Hee Media is doing our best to support this community, small businesses and the residents, as well as the other communities we serve. Thank you!