Graduates honored in a different way this year

Planning the 2020 Madelia High School graduation activities was challenging, to say the least, due to the restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, May 29, graduates first lined up at the high school, along with the police, fire department and rescue squads for a parade that wound through town. Residents came out to their lawns to cheer for the graduates as they drove by.

Then, the Class of 2020 graduates were each assigned a time to go to MHS to collect their diploma and have a short, personalized ceremony that allowed each graduate four family members to accompany them. The first ones through were Valedictorian John Rodezno and Salutatorian Belen Diaz.

Later that evening, graduates were honored with a fireworks display. The display was originally scheduled for the 2020 Park Days, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

Each graduate will receive a video covering the activities that day, including the speech by John Rodezno, the 2020 senior class president and valedictorian, that was recorded without an audience earlier in the day.