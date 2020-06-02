Nicollet students graduate in unique ceremony

Ruth Klossner

Chairs for the graduates were spaced well apart and the grads wore masks during the ceremony — but were allowed to take them off when they went on stage to pick up their diplomas. They stood and faced the audience when they released balloons, as they weren’t allowed to throw their caps.

They may have missed spring sports, prom, field trips, senior skip day, and traditional classes for the last two months of their senior year, but the Nicollet High School Class of 2020 did have a live graduation ceremony. It may not have been the traditional ceremony that Nicollet families have come to know, but it is one that the new graduates will remember.

Donning masks and seated on chairs at least six feet apart on the school parking lot, the Class of 2020 graduated on their originally scheduled date. The ceremony was moved up to 6 p.m. to allow for a parade through Nicollet afterward.

The weather was near perfect, warm and with a breeze, making for a comfortable evening. A stage was set up near the school’s fitness center, with the grads seated in front of it — and a limited number of family cars parked to the west.

Senior class advisors Lisa Fischer and Pat Kearney carefully planned all the details of the new-style ceremony and recruited volunteers from the Nicollet Lions and American Legion to assist with car parking. Things went smoothly — making for a special evening.

NPS Superintendent Dennis Morrow gave the welcome, with Principal Todd Toulouse introducing the class and board member Wayne Whitmore awarding the diplomas. Senior speakers were salutatorian Jon Mans and valedictorian Katia Ostermann.

After the diplomas were presented, the students released balloons, as they weren’t allowed to throw their caps. The processional was short — with the new grads walking to their family cars in the front rows.

From there, the cars moved out to Second Street by the grain bins to line up for the graduation parade around town. The Nicollet Fire Department led the parade that zigzagged through town. City and rural residents waited on the streets and sidewalks, ready to watch, wave, and congratulate the new graduates.