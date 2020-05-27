Olson wraps up 40 years of teaching

The passion she still has for her teaching career, and the students whose lives she feels blessed to have had the opportunity to help shape, is quite evident when speaking with Carolyn Olson. She has been teaching for 40 years, 39 of them at Madelia Elementary School, but still has the enthusiasm of a first year teacher. She is retiring at the end of this school year, but it is not because she is tired of the job or the children, or even because of COVID-19. Her reasons are much more personal than that, and the decision was not an easy one.

Olson grew up seven miles from Canby in Porter, Minnesota, a town of about 261 people. Her elementary school was across the street from her house and had combined classrooms: kindergarten through second grade in one room and grades three through five in another room.

“I was very fortunate to have kind and patient teachers,” Olson said. A combined classroom was a benefit in many ways; she learned from older students and she helped younger ones. She loved growing up in a small town and really believes that it does take a village to raise a child. She is happy that Madelia has been a supportive community for her family and children.

Her husband of 41 years, Ronald Olson, grew up on a farm in rural Madelia and is a 1974 Madelia High School graduate. The couple has two children: a daughter, Nichole Muhich who graduated from MHS in 1999, and son a son, Ronald Olson Jr. (R.J.) who graduated with MHS class of 2003.

Ronald’s parents and Carolyn’s parents were good friends; that is how the couple met, but they really did not interact much until they were older. Carolyn’s brother is married to Ronald’s sister and, in 1974 when their siblings married, Carolyn and Ronald walked down the aisle together for the first time as attendants in the wedding. Their romance did not blossom until later when Carolyn was in college; they married in 1979.

As for teaching, it was not her first choice as a career when she was a teen. In 10th grade, as a school assignment, she was supposed to research a career and report on it. “One day I saw a magazine article about a career as an airline stewardess, so I sent in a dollar and I got a pamphlet all about becoming an airline stewardess,” Olson recalled. “I always wanted to travel and it seemed so glamorous on TV.”

She knew right away after reading the informational packet that the reality of that job would not be for her. However, Olson’s junior year of high school is when she realized education was her calling. She was a teacher’s helper at an elementary school during her junior and senior years, and worked with both kindergarten and second grade children. She loved children and did a lot of babysitting; parents always told her they knew their children were comfortable, safe and happy when she was there watching them. She was a nanny for one family two summers in a row and worked every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $35 a week.

“Once I knew that teaching was my passion, I decided that elementary aged children were the ones I wanted to teach,” Olson stated. She planned to major in elementary education and have two minors: preschool-early childhood education and kindergarten. That also meant completing three student teaching assignments. Only two colleges in the state offered the early childhood degree she sought – one of which was Mankato State University – so that is where she went.

