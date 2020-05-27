MHS Principal Beyer retires

Allan Beyer began mulling over the thought of retiring from his position as the Madelia High School principal more than a year ago. So, when he decided that 2019-2020 would be his last at MHS, he had no idea what a crazy year it would be. “I keep asking myself why I did not retire last year,” Beyer joked. But in all honesty, he feels that helping to guide the school through the COVID-19 pandemic is one reason that he was meant to stay on. He believes that, with the experience he has, he was in a much better position to navigate these challenging times than a principal in their first year with a school might have been. When he exits MHS for the last time on June 30, 2020 – after 23 years on the job – he wants to make sure that things are in the best shape that he can make them for the new principal who will begin July 1.

Beyer had an interesting life and career before he arrived in Madelia in 1997. This is actually the first community where he really settled for any length of time. He was born in Panama; his mother is from Costa Rica and his father was in the military, but grew up in South Dakota. The family moved around a lot, so Beyer grew up in a variety of places.

The family was at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota, for a while; in Alaska for three years; New Jersey for about five years; and Georgia for one year before Beyer’s father was sent to Korea for an assignment where the family could not go along. So, Beyer, his siblings and mom went to California for a short time and then to Madison, South Dakota, for the remainder of the 18 months his father was in Korea. Then the family was reunited and moved to Germany for two and a half years. That is when Beyer’s father retired.

They went back to Madison and Beyer finished high school. After graduation he attended Dakota State University, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in education to teach art and German. He took a teaching position in Iowa right out of college and he lasted one year.

