A quick hello to LCS students — followed by a goodbye

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

The original plan was to have an ordinary school year. But the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down back in March.

Lafayette Charter School, like every other school in Minnesota, had to turn to distance learning. Kids stayed at home, turning in their lessons and keeping in touch with their teachers by computer.

On May 21, the day before the official last day of school, the teachers and staff at LCS staged a special event. Teachers were able to honor the students, and the students returned the favor with a parade past the school.

At about 5 p.m., families lined up to show their appreciation. The teachers showed their appreciation, too — with signs that said “You are the reason I love to teach.”

As an added bonus, the Lafayette Area Lions Club held a special event of its own, in conjunction with the parade. The Lions had scheduled its annual Easter egg hunt for April on school grounds, but the COVID-19 outbreak ended that, too.

In response, Lions members considered pushing back the date to May, June or even July. But when the school announced its parade, they got the idea of holding its “Easter egg hunt” at the same time.

Lions members gave each child at the parade — whether or not they attend LCS — two bags of goodies. One had a chocolate bunny, a stuffed animal, a coloring book and crayons. The other had about 20 plastic eggs. In keeping with social distancing regulations, family members stayed in their cars while Lions members handed out their goodies.