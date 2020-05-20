Sorenson is new branch manager at Alliance Bank

For Monica Sorenson, her new job at Alliance Bank in Madelia is like coming home. Sorenson is the new retail branch manager, but she actually worked there for four years as a teller/customer service representative (CSR).

The past four years, Sorenson has been working as a teller/senior CSR at Citizens Bank in LaSalle. It is a job she really enjoyed, yet when the position became available back at Alliance, it was hard to pass up. “There is a lot more responsibility with this job and more things to learn. I thought it would be an exciting opportunity,” Sorenson said. “I am looking forward to expanding my knowledge in the lending area and growing this branch in the number of loans and deposits.”

She is appreciating working back in downtown Madelia on Main Street. “The business community here supports each other so well; they are a team and it is fun to be back as part of that team,” she said. “It has also been great to see many of the customers I used to work with. It’s like reconnecting with old friends you haven’t seen in awhile.”

She is also just a few doors away from another business that she has close ties with: Sorenson True Value. Monica and her husband, Steve Sorenson, became the proud owners of the local hardware store about one year ago and she is happy to say that the business is doing well.

However, the timing of her transition from one job to the next was interesting to say the least. In the week or so after leaving Citizens and before beginning at Alliance, Sorenson and her family took a vacation aboard a cruise. It was right about the time that the global pandemic was really heating up and the world started shuttering businesses, people began sheltering at home and the full scope of the health crisis was beginning to emerge.

Therefore, Sorenson’s originally planned start date at Alliance – March 16 – got pushed back to March 30 because she and her family needed to isolate themselves for two weeks as a precaution after their cruise. Everyone is healthy and doing well, but life has changed for them all in unexpected ways, as it has for us all.

This is a portion of the story. For the rest of the story, please subscribe to the print or online paper or pick up a copy on newsstands now.