You won’t see this tonight, BUT …

Nope, no Easter eggs in the grass, but here’s a switch: In this era of social distancing, the kids can’t go out looking for Easter eggs. So the Easter eggs will come looking for them. Today.

Here’s how it will work. Due to restrictions from coronavirus, the Lafayette Area Lions Club couldn’t hold its Easter egg hunt scheduled for April on Lafayette Charter School grounds. Lions members considered pushing back the date to May, June or even July. Then the school announced it would hold an appreciation parade at 5 p.m. May 21. That’s when the Lions got the idea of doing something with all those Easter treats on the same day.

The event, dubbed Easter in May, will be at the school. All Lafayette-area families are invited to drive by the school between 5 and 5:45 p.m. to wave to the LCS teachers and staff — and then pick up Easter goodies from the Lions.

People are asked to drive from the north, go past the school to wave at the staff, then pull up at the greenhouse to get two bags of Easter goodies. One will have a chocolate bunny, a stuffed animal, a coloring book and crayons. The other will have about 15 plastic eggs. Stay in your cars as the Lions hand out goodies. All kids are welcome, whether they attend LCS or not, or are too young for school.