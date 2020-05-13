Museum’s last display before shut down featured high school sports

The most recent temporary display at the Watonwan County Historical Center, located in Madelia, focused on high school sports. However, it was organized and set up before COVID-19 caused the museum to close. And schools to close. And sports seasons to be canceled.

Luckily, I was able to go see it before the virus changed our lives so drastically and we can still enjoy their hard work and the fascinating items that are part of the display.

And, hopefully, at some point soon, we will be able to go back to the museum, and elsewhere, in person again.

Museum Director Pam Sandbo said that one of the best stories associated with an item donated for the display is that of LeRoy German, who set an all time basketball leading scoring record for Madelia High School in 1953. That record stood for nearly six decades, until 2011, when Kendall Peterson set a new high bar. German came to Madelia and personally congratulated Peterson for the accomplishment and brought along his letterman’s sweater, which is now on display at the museum.

The museum also has the basketball warm-ups worn by Milton Kelsey in high school. Kelsey, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, was killed in action on November 14, 1967, in Vietnam while piloting General Bruno Hochmuth in Thua Thien Province. It is a real treasure that the museum can display this uniform and help people recall his wonderful days as a high school athlete.

The “Aitkin Boys” story is another fascinating tale that some people might not know about. The Madelia school district hired Ivan Thorsen to be superintendent in 1902. He was very well liked in the community of Aitkin, where he worked before coming to Madelia. He also happened to be a very successful football coach there. He was not just an administrator, he was hired as the MHS football coach as well. In a circumstance that could never happen in today’s world, many of his players from Aitkin decided to follow him and came to Madelia to go to school and play sports. The boys lived with host families and they had a fantastic season of football. They were even beating college level teams. Most of the boys stayed here for two years and also were on the MHS men’s gymnastics team. The museum has a photo of the highly successful football team and a poster advertising a game in 1902 against Mankato High School that Madelia won 24-0.

The museum’s display includes a lot of football gear and some basketball mementos, including a now deflated basketball from the district tournament of 1931. There is a bit from the sports of volleyball and hockey as well as dance team, cheerleading and wrestling. A lot of the Madelia items were donated by Chad Becker in 2009. Mike Lawrence donated a well worn football jersey that has been in his family for generations.

Sandbo said the museum staff found a football scorebook from 1921 that pitted Madelia against St. James and included some recognizable names from each school.

The museum has had many generous donations of sports team photos, so they made a whole display of them – both boys teams and girls teams.

We look forward to the time when we can once again visit the museum in person and enjoy all these historic treasures — and the many others at the museum — up close.