Family, friends say ‘Happy Birthday’ to area resident

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

RIGHT: Adeline Cox watches the procession go by in honor of her 87th birthday.

The family couldn’t gather to honor Adeline Cox’s birthday in person. So they put on a parade and invited her to watch.

Cox turned 87 last week. On May 7, family and friends gathered for a procession, led by fire trucks, through Lafayette and right past Cox’s apartment along Sixth Street.

Cox’s six surviving children were there. Between them, the grandchildren, the great-grandchildren and others, that was a lot of people.

Family member Megan DeBoer wasn’t sure exactly how many. She guessed 87 people — one for each of Cox’s 87 years.

Birthday parades are becoming a popular trend, she said

“A lot of people are doing it, because of the social distancing,” she said.