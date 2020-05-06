Community members answer the call for face masks

Thank you to our strong community of Madelia for answering the call to donate homemade masks or materials to create them. On collection day, Saturday April 25, the Madelia Fire Department procured 300 masks, and since then the number has risen to more than 500!

MFD thanks each and every one who donated. The masks have been distributed and were given out where they are needed the most. MFD also gave the masks to citizens who stopped by on Saturday asking for them.

A special thanks to Kay Gunderson and her ladies for taking fabric swatches that were donated and making them into masks and to MFD Captain Bill Crowley and MFD Firefighter Lana Lopez for staffing the table during the drive. Everyone’s help will literally preserve the health for many and potentially save lives.