City closes pool for summer – Will use the time to complete much needed maintenance

The Madelia City Council discussed and made decisions about summer facilities during a special meeting on Monday, May 4.

The council talked about what the city would do for the park, Summer Rec program, campground and pool for the summer. For the park, campground and Summer Rec program, Chris Fischer, City Administrator, said the council could wait until Governor Tim Walz made his new recommendations on May 18, to decide whether to open for the summer. The council discussed the feasibility of opening the playground equipment. They concluded that it depends on the recommendations for sanitizing. If the recommendation is hourly sanitation of the playground equipment then it’s not feasible to reopen the equipment.

Summer Recreation programs, which includes T-ball, were postponed until Walz releases new recommendations.

The campground is currently closed until the May 18 recommendations come out. Fischer said that essential workers are allowed to stay at a campground with a full-hookup. Full-hookup means that the camper has a hookup to sewer and water and would not need to access the campground’s comfort station. When asked why recreational campers couldn’t do the same, Fischer said she’d need to check with Environmental Services on the legality of whether the city can open the campground on the stipulation of full-hookup only.

The decision about what to do about the pool was the hardest for the council to make. Larry Schickling regretfully motioned to leave the pool closed for the summer. He explained his reasoning as the pool typically loses money and Covid-19 will compound the lost revenue due to a decreased capacity. Schickling said he felt that the best thing that the city could do was close the pool for the summer and use the money that would have been spent on operation costs to get the pool repaired the way it should be. He also said that way the pool would be nice for the residents who had to wait a year to use it.

“Do I want to do this? Not really,” Schickling said.

The council approved closing the pool for the summer with Cody Eager opposed.

Other council business:

• Approved advertising for requests for proposals on roof repairs on the stone shelter in the park.

• Discussed Michelle Van Hee’s inquiry about doing a drive-through parade for the graduation class of 2020. Mayor Mike Grote said he’s in favor of the idea as long as Police Chief Rob Prescher, who brought the inquiry to the council, is satisfied with the plan in terms of public safety. Dave Whitney was also in favor of the idea. “We need to do something,” Whitney said.