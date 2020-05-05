Though there’s no school, Nicollet teachers celebrate their students

Ruth Klossner

Regina Calvert preps her vehicle in preparation for the parade.

Nicollet was alive with the sound of fire truck sirens Tuesday evening, April 28 — but it wasn’t because of a fire. Instead, the fire department led the Nicollet Public School “We Miss You” parade from the school grounds through the town.

For an hour — from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — the NPS teachers and staff drove around town, saluting their students and families. It was a fun time, with many children, parents, and community members waiting along Nicollet’s streets to welcome them.

About 25 vehicles paraded out of the school grounds at the parade’s start. The entourage wound around the town from west to east, going up and down most of the streets — and people were waiting to wave hello.

Many kids held signs, telling the teachers that they, too, missed them.

Families that live outside of town were encouraged to come to town, park their cars, and be part of the evening. It’s great to see how a small town can overcome problems by turning them into positives.