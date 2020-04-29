Who Misses Madelia Theater Popcorn? Everyone!

On Saturday evening, April 25, a line of theater popcorn lovers stretched down the block of Main Street. People waiting to buy the popcorn they had been missing due to the Madelia Theater being closed under pandemic restrictions. The theater owners decided to open the popcorn concession for two hours that evening from 5 to 7 p.m. The customers were good at observing social distancing while waiting patiently for their turn to step up to the door where they could put in their order and pay with exact change – as an additional safety measure. It went so well that they are planning to do it again on Saturday, May 2 and will also sell candy. Popcorn is $3 and candy is $2 – exact change please.