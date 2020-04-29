An impromptu ALS fundraiser walk in Corinne’s hometown

The Mankato Walk to Defeat ALS was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 25, at Spring Lake Park this year. It would have been the fifth time the team Gus’ Freinds, headed up by Bill Brown, would have participated without their beloved team captain and founder Corinne Marlee Brown. Corinne’s seven year inspirational battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS, ended with her peaceful passing on August 27, 2015. Since Corinne started team “Gus Freinds” back in 2011, not including this year, they have raised more than $105,000 to support research for ALS cures and to help and those living with the disease.

However, like everything else in the world right now, the Mankato ALS walk was unable to take place in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course this coronavirus can be pretty vicious and it is not hard to image how devastating contracting it could be for someone who is already battling a brutal disease such as ALS. In talking to Bill Brown recently about how these developments are affecting his team’s fundraising efforts, and his spirits overall, he expressed deep sympathy for anyone affected by COVID-19 and especially families already struggling with a difficult diagnosis such as ALS. It is changing the world in ways we could not even imagine a couple of months ago.

The good news is that the Crazy Bingo fundraiser that Brown and company hold each year, which raises the lion’s share of the money they use toward their team’s funding for the walk, took place just before the state’s stay-at-home order was enacted. “We got that in right under the wire,” Bill said. “So much has changed since then.”

One thing that has not changed is people’s generosity. Bill was amazed that many people actually upped their donations this year and he is humbled and beyond grateful. He also gets so many people who give him encouragement in person and in written forms thanking him for doing the fundraiser. “Here they are thanking me and I feel like I should be thanking them for supporting it,” Bill stated. To date this year, they have raised $17,111 of their $20,000 goal and Bill believes that they are, once again, the top team in the area. Of course, those who participate in the walk typically raise even more by gaining sponsors. Since the actual walk did not happen, the ALS Association recommended that those who would normally have come to the walk just do their own version of a social-distancing responsible walk – around their own neighborhood, on a treadmill or using other creative means – in honor of those affected by ALS. A “virtual walk” is the term they used and it was completely open to interpretation.

Team Gus’ Freinds decided to walk for real, but moved it to Corinne’s old stomping grounds of Hanska. They practiced social distancing while cruising around the community thinking of and sharing stories about Corinne the whole time.

You can still support the team Gus’ Freinds by visiting: webmn.alsa.org/goto/gusfreinds

