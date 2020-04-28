Permit will help with construction along State Route 111

A public hearing was held in the City of Nicollet’s shop Monday, April 20, to allow for social distancing to prevent any possible spread of COVID 19.

Mayor Fred Froehlich, city council members and the city clerk were present. Others present were Paul and Kurt Zins of Nicollet, Mitchell Watts and Trent Cottingham of Minnesota Paving and Materials of Mankato, Minnesota.

Purpose of hearing

Mayor Froehlich said the purpose of the hearing was to consider a temporary conditional use permit application from Paul Zins, who will lease his property to Minnesota Paving and Materials for the project to repave State Routes 111 and 22.

The property is at 20 Pine Street in Nicollet. The work will take place in the southwest corner of the property, Froehlich said.

The property is currently zoned as commercial. Heavy manufacturing is not a permitted use in the zone, and a conditional use permit is required.

The scope of work calls for about 25,000 tons of recycled asphalt pavement for Stage 1 construction, and the same amount again for Stage 2 construction.

Roughly 10,000 tons of recycled asphalt pavement will be used for shouldering material for Stage 1 construction, and the same amount again for Stage 2 construction.

The processing duration for each stage will be roughly two weeks, and the entire project will be from May 5 to Oct. 3.

“The haul route would be into the Zins property from the west side and out the same way to Highway 111. The equipment deliveries would be south to north on Highway 111,” Watts said.

“For dust control, they will add water to the crushing,” he added. “The new gravel will probably come through town and use Pine Street to enter the Zins property from the east side. By the time school starts in the fall, construction should be far enough along so that they can use the west side to enter the Zins’ property. The plan is to work from 6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.”

Kurt Zins added, “The gravel will be going through town regardless if the conditional permit is granted or not. The gravel is not part of the permit.”

Froehlich noted that 42 letters were sent to residents living close to the Zins property. Only two letters were returned.

One letter was from the Brittany and Robert Krueger family. They live across from the Zins property and oppose the use of the land for the construction. They were also worried about increased pollution and noise, saying that Highway 111 is already noisy and dangerous, Froehlich reported.

“Another letter was received from Fred and Mary Severson who are also opposed to the construction because of the location being too close to homes and the area isn’t zoned for heavy construction. Also concerned about when school starts and the streets won’t be safe for students,” Froehlich said.

Council members concurred with the residents’ concerns.

Tom Rieke said, “Starting at 6:30 a.m. might be a little early.”

He also worried that the council doesn’t have much time to talk to more residents because of the short timeline of wanting to start in early May. He also told Watts that they would need to work with him if complaints come to the council members.

City Clerk Vanessa Drill said, “The city’s noise ordinance allows construction from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.”

Froehlich explained that technically the council has 60 days to make a decision. Paul Zins responded that he would like a decision right now at the meeting.

Mary Wels expressed concern for the residents nearby in the Zins apartments.

Matt Anthony said, “The city needs to support local businesses and especially at this time of need because of the virus. And it should help with most of the construction just going north and south on Highway 111.”

Anderson said, “We all use Highway 111 but agreed with the concerns discussed.”

The council unanimously approved the conditional use permit for Paul Zins with the following conditions: Hours of operation for Minnesota Paving and Materials should be limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Also, dust control, erosion control and restoration will be between Paul Zins and Minnesota Paving and Materials; and the city will confirm with Joe Duncan of Bolton and Menk about any load restrictions for Pine Street.