What a difference a week makes! By Editor | April 21, 2020 | 0 Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger LEFT: About 2 inches of snow hit Lafayette on Sunday, April 12. RIGHT: By Sunday, April 19, most of the snow was gone, and the trees in Lund Park in Lafayette were budding — a sign that spring is coming.