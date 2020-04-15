The Easter Bunny altered his form of transportation in Hanska this year

The Hanska Women of Today came up with an alternate plan for their annual Easter Egg Hunt due to the social distancing rule during the COVID-19 pandemic. They decided to put the Easter Bunny on parade. A special Thank You to the ladies who keep this tradition going! Renee Thordson, EB and Lisa Miller are geared up in their masks in preparation to spread Easter Cheer throughout Hanska since they cannot host their annual egg hunt.