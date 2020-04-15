Agri-business student from Madelia gets first hand experience with grain bin dangers

The Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center reports that recent deaths related to grain bins have garnered national attention. OSHA officials are concerned that 2020 may be an especially bad year for these fatalities.

According to OSHA’s Feb. 20 letter to grain bin storage facility operators, there have been at least 15 grain engulfment fatalities since last August. These do not include the other major hazards in connection with grain bins: falling, dust explosions, electrocution, getting caught in an auger or being struck by falling grain.

The OSHA and the National Grain and Feed Association (NFGA) are increasing efforts to ensure that people stay safe when working around grain bins. Headed by OSHA, NFGA and other key organizations, this year’s Stand Up For Grain Safety campaign is held the week of April 13-20.

The term stand up refers to brief talks and trainings that farms can easily implement to improve safety and decrease agriculture-related incidents among anyone working on the farm. These can be as brief as a five-minute break to discuss the latest safety tips – such as using a buddy system, rope and harness, NIOSH approved respirators and rescue equipment – if workers have to enter a grain bin.

These safety stand ups are especially important for small farms that rely solely on family members or hired employees. Injured farmers or workers are often unable to work, and people are the most valuable asset on the farm. Creating a culture of safety is important for the farm’s overall productivity.

This year, the New Ulm Farm City Hub Club 39th Annual Farm Show that was held on March 6 and 7 received a Compeer Financial for Rural America Grant to add extra farm safety awareness education to the show.

They stressed that grain bin safety is important for family farmers. Through these demonstrations farmers learned how to safely enter into a grain bin. Other topics covered included: lock out/tag out, harnesses, tie off points and knot tying, as well as discussion about new tools on the market that will help to prevent a farmer from having to enter a bin. As part of the program, grain bin rescue demonstrations were shown, highlighting the procedures that take place to safely remove a victim trapped in grain.

Emily Grote from Madelia, daughter of Mike and Deb Grote, took part in the demonstrations.

This is a portion of the article. Please see the Madelia Times-Messenger on newsstands and online for the full story.