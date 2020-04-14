The coronavirus couldn’t stop the Easter message. You think a little snow could stop it?

Ruth Klossner

The driver of this car silently proclaimed the glorious message of the day.

An April snowstorm couldn’t sidetrack the planned Easter drive-in worship service at Bernadotte. Alter it a bit, but not cancel it.

Easter 2020 is one that people won’t soon forget.

With churches closed during the pandemic, Pastor Heidi Hagstrom has looked for new ways to stay in touch with the people of the area. She’s posted Sunday and Lenten services on Facebook and YouTube, as well as daily messages during Holy Week.

With the world slowed to a crawl this Easter, she sought a way to connect — in a socially distancing way — and opted for a drive-in worship service.

Original plans for the joint Fields of Grace service were for participants to park their cars around the Bernadotte church cemetery, facing east (toward the church). When the snow and winds came, those plans were altered for the cars to park in the parking lots at the front of the church.

And — although she had planned to do the service outside — high winds moved Pastor Heidi inside, to the wind-free church office.

The service was broadcast live on SAM 107.3 FM, with Jim Bartels handling the technicalities of the broadcast. The people in their cars — along with others at home — tuned in to the radio station for the message. The service concluded with the joyous sound of honking horns filling the air.

The Fields of Grace churches — Bernadotte, First Lutheran of Lafayette, and Swan Lake — are looking at possibly broadcasting future services in the same way.