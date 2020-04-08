Design Home Center opens location in Madelia

Design Home Center, in New Ulm, is proud to announce they are opening a second location in Madelia. The Madelia location, at 24 Center Avenue North, will have building materials, in-house sales, delivery, installation department and an idea showroom.

They were scheduled to open on April 1, but owner Brian Fischer felt that it made more sense for the safety and health of the staff and customers to postpone the new store’s first day of business. The current plan is to open the Madelia location on Monday, April 13.

“I am excited to be part of Madelia and the surrounding area,” stated Fischer. He and his crew are hard at work making the Madelia showroom an exciting and beautiful space in which to dream up ideas and shop for all the materials needed to make them reality.

From project conception to completion, Design Home Center’s professional team is able to guide customers through every step of their projects. They also have access to the latest 3D drafting technology to help customers visualize their projects.

Design Home Center offers install services for just about everything they sell. Working closely with local contractors, they specialize in remodeling, interior decorating, home improvement, new homes, kitchens, and farm and utility buildings. Design Home Center also works with businesses on remodeling and new projects.

The Madelia location will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more about Design Home Center at www.designhomecenter.com and follow them on Facebook for the latest updates on design trends and project ideas.