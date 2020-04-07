Walk the dog By Editor | April 7, 2020 | 0 Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger “Domino” is excited to be outside in this time of isolation and social distancing. Nancy Reed of Lafayette took advantage of the warm weather Saturday to walk her dog. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Design Home Center opens location in Madelia April 8, 2020 | No Comments » Easter Joy April 8, 2020 | No Comments »