Hearts in the window

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Community Insurance Agency is one of several business and residences facing Main Avenue in Lafayette to have decorated their windows with hearts or stuffed animals. Melissa Schultz, with CIA Lafayette, said the idea is that in this otherwise somber time, decorating the storefronts is one way to cheer things up. The signs in the window say “Stay Home Minnesota.” For more stories of Nicollet County residents coping with the coronavirus outbreak, turn to the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger.