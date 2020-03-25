Meals Delivered by School Bus to Students

Lori Helling rides a school bus and hands out breakfast and lunch to students Monday through Friday at several stops throughout the city. The meals are prepared by the cooks at the public schools and any student may come and receive the free meals daily. The stops include – to the best of our knowledge although the times and places may change slightly – Mobile Village at 11 a.m.; Madelia Elementary School 11 a.m.; Madelia Public Library parking lot 11:20 a.m. Baptist Church parking lot 11:35 a.m. and Dollar General parking lot at 11:50 a.m. It is our understanding that they will hand out lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day each afternoon.