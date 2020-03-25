‘Clowning Around’ at the Hanska Community Center

Randy Christensen is a professional entertainer and speaker known for his creative and inspiring presentations. As a variety artist, Randy has presented programs for more than 30 years. On March 12, he was in Hanska performing at the Community Center at the invitation of the Hanska Community Library.

His journey to where he is today began in 1980 when Christensen was taught how to juggle by his college roommate. That was the start of an unexpected path change for Christensen and soon he was pursuing circus life and an education in the arts; he found that he loved performing and making people, particularly children, smile. He has been inspired by performers such as Charlie Chaplin and Red Skelton.

Christensen has been perfecting his skills as a juggler, illusionist, stilt-walker, puppeteer, physical comedian, ventriloquist, clown, storyteller, musician, comic mime and national caliber speaker ever since. Audiences in schools, churches, businesses, conferences and community programming across 32 states and in seven other countries love Christensen whether he’s being a clown or not.

Christensen has authored more than 20 books on clowning, variety arts methods and children’s ministry. He is married, has three children and currently teaches and performs full-time while being active in local community events and presenting elementary school programs.

Christensen recently was awarded the title “Master Clown” by the World Clown Association for his excellence in performance. Christensen’s incredible presentations are full of heart and humor.