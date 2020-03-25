Brown County Closing All Public-Facing Services

Effective Wednesday, March 25, Brown County will be closing all its buildings until April 27 in response to the increase in coronavirus cases nationwide. The Law Enforcement Center lobby will remain open for limited contact to the Sheriff’s Office and NUPD. This decision was made after much thought and input from county staff and elected officials. Brown County realizes this action will cause a disruption in day-to-day life for many people; the health and safety of county residents was the driving factor behind this decision. This action will allow county leaders the authority to make decisions to protect the health and safety of all county residents and employees. Even though face-to-face visits have been eliminated for the near future, county employees will still be available to help the public via email, phone and virtual visits. Brown County is currently working on developing additional ways to deliver services to residents that do not require person-to-person contact during this challenging time. Check the county website, www.brown.mn.us, for updates and for county department contact information.