Lafayette meeting policy changes due to coronavirus

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

This note was posted outside Dave’s Place in Lafayette, stating that it is closed but promising it will reopen Friday. Different eateries in western Nicollet County have responded to the coronavirus outbreak in different ways. Big Dog’s in Lafayette is open for shopping but has shut down its kitchen. Rapid Rick’s and Great New York Pizza, both in Nicollet, are open, but for takeout only.

Lafayette’s city office and community center are closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

Any business that anyone wishes to conduct with the city clerk must be conducted by email, through the drop slot by the city building’s front door, or by advance arrangement.

The city discussed the new rules at a special meeting March 18, after Gov. Tim Walz announced that most businesses and government offices would have to shut down.

The meeting itself — even before it began — was a sign of how much has changed in the past month. Everyone in attendance sat at least six feet away from everyone else.

The city first discussed the community center. That is now closed, which isn’t too much of a problem because few events were scheduled there anyway: Just a bridal shower and a sewing club, said City Clerk Sandy Burger.

How to deal with the city office is a little bit more complex.

“All city-owned buildings have to be closed to the public. Granted, we’re going to be working, but the front door is going to be locked,” Burger said.

People can still get ahold of city staff by phone to set up an appointment, added Maintenance Supervisor Allan Fox.

In Burger’s case, she can still talk to people through the window. That saves her from having to worry if someone comes into the office, she said.

The next City Council meeting may have to be handled remotely, by telephone. This is allowed during an emergency, and Burger noted that the governor has already declared an emergency due to the pandemic.

As to what people can do during this crisis, remember that testing is a relatively unimportant part of the process. The most crucial thing people need to know is if they have the symptoms — cough, sore throat and fever — and if they can manage these symptoms at home, then they should stay at home, Burger said.

If someone comes home with the symptoms, then the entire family starts the 14-day quarantine period. Only if someone in the family is really sick, should people go to the hospital, she said.

“That’s the main thing: Stay home, stay home, stay home. Quarantine yourself for the 14 days.”

And drink lots of fluids, added Councilwoman Sandie Petersen.

There’s one interesting catch. A fever suddenly going away is not necessarily a good sign, Burger said.

“If that infected person has a fever for five days, and then it drops without fever-reducing meds, they have to stay quarantined an extra three days. And then they’re no longer contagious,” she said.

Mark Dick, with the Lafayette Ambulance Squad, said at the meeting that the coronavirus does not spread through the air — only through droplets that sometimes can be carried by air. The fact that the disease cannot be spread through air alone increases the number of masks that are effective against the virus, he said.

There’s still a shortage of masks, he said.

The state MDH and federal CDC Web sites have the most up-to-date information, Burger said.

Also at the meeting, Fox reminded people not to send “flushable” wipes down the toilet. The coronavirus crisis has made people hoard toilet paper, and in response, residents have put all sort of substitutes down the toilet, he said.

But despite the name, Fox warned, “flushable” wipes are not safe in the city’s system — or any system.

“If it’s not toilet paper, don’t flush it down the darn toilet. Because sooner or later, you’re gonna hurt yourself, your neighbors and everybody else. ’Cause there will be an incident somewhere,” he said.

Fox added that the companies that make these wipes were sued, and now have to remove the word “flushable” from their packaging.

Burger added that some types of toilet paper also cause problems — particularly the three-ply or “fluffy” brands.

“Those are almost as bad as cloth,” she said.

New Ulm has had problems with this, and it is expected to cost the city thousands of dollars, Burger said.

Dick noted that the problem with the coronavirus is it’s unlikely to go away any time soon.

“This one here has just got the whole world kind of tizzied. It’s spreading like the flu, very fast, but we don’t know how to fix it. And we can’t,” he said.