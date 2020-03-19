Watonwan County Courthouse closing to public through March 27

WATONWAN COUNTY LICENSE CENTER AND COURTHOUSE NEWS

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic our office will be closed to the general public.

Dates of closure: MARCH 20, 2020 – MARCH 27, 2020 (subject to change)

Thank you for your patience during these uncertain times. We will still be processing motor vehicle registration / tabs, vital records, & DNR registration via drop box that is located in the parking lot, and through the mail.

During the closure to the general public, you can visit our website www.co.watonwan.mn.us or call us at (507) 375-1219.

Thank you for being understanding during this difficult time.

Watonwan County is closing to the public March 20th – March 27th. County leaders will redetermine whether buildings can reopen at that time. Walk-in Services will not be available except for emergency operations. Access to Court Administration will be available by phone in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office at the south entrance of the courthouse.

This was a difficult decision and we understand the hardship this creates for our customers, clients, and residents.

We will continue to work on finding solutions to serve our residents.

Our government services will continue to operate, but in a very different way during this time. Watonwan County employees will respond by phone or email. Department phone numbers are available on our website at www.co.watonwan.mn.us