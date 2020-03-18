Governor orders schools closed; limits dining options for bars and restaurants

Gov. Tim Walz signed an Executive Order over the weekend authorizing the temporary closure of Minnesota K-12 public schools in order for school administrators and teachers to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the spread of COVID-19.

Schools will be closed to students no later than Wednesday, March 18, and the current plan is to keep them closed through Friday, March 27.

“I am ordering the temporary closure of schools so educators can make plans to provide a safe learning environment for all Minnesota students during this pandemic,” Walz said. “Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come.”

During the closure, schools are required to provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders and other emergency workers during previously planned school days to ensure Minnesota’s first line of defense against COVID-19 can stay on the job.

The Executive Order also makes provisions for the continuation of mental health services and requires schools to provide meals to students in need.

How that will happen was still unclear at the time of this article.

Walz is urging Minnesotans to continue following the Minnesota Department of Health’s community mitigation strategies during this temporary closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while students are not in school.

On Monday, March 16 the governor ordered all bars, restaurants to close for in-dining options but they may deliver and offer carry out options. Also ordered closed are theaters, cinemas, museums, and indoor and outdoor performance venues; gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoors sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, and spas; amusement parks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks, trampoline parks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities; facilities of country clubs, golf clubs, boating or yacht clubs, sports or athletic clubs, and dining clubs.

Nearly all businesses are having to come up with plans on handling the Covid-19 pandemic and some are simply closing, while others have adopted mitigation plans to stay operational with an altered schedule or delivering their products and services in alternative ways.

Hospitals, nursing homes and all businesses who care for people who might be most vulnerable to this virus have all limited or eliminated contact with anyone who is non-essential to the business.

Many clinics and hospitals are also urging people who are seeking Covid-19 testing or are sick and need to be seen by a doctor, to please call ahead for instructions on how, when and where they may best care for your needs and protect you and others. Do not just show up unless it is a true emergency.

The best advice is that, if you are planning to go somewhere, you might want to call first to see if they are open and if so if they have any new regulations in place.

As always, if you are not feeling well then please, please stay at home and care for yourself accordingly. Also, be aware of the constantly changing landscape of how this virus is affecting our every day lives and follow the experts’ advice on how to best navigate our way through this process.