Crus-Raiders had to fight their way through trying season

Ruth Klossner

Nicollet/Loyola’s Valley All-Conference award winners were recognized at the end-of-the-season potluck March 8. From left: Megan Frutiger, honorable mention; Hayley Selby and Marah Hulke, all conference, and Zoey Weller, honorable mention. Teammate Jill Thompson was also named honorable mention.

It was an unusual and trying season for the Nicollet/Loyola girls’ basketball team. Not only did two of the three teams open the season with new coaches, but the tragedy of player Jill Thompson’s death in mid-season threw things into turmoil.

First year varsity coach Jordan Rudenick stated, “We were taught lessons that no athlete should ever have to learn, about how fragile life can be and about what is really important in life. I shared with the team that we are all better people for having known someone as special as Jill, to remember and cherish special moments, and to give full effort in our relationships and life in general.”

Rudenick went on, “We thank everyone for their support this season and we look forward to getting back after it next year.”

At the end-of-the-year potluck, Rudenick said, “We made it through the year together. There were ups and downs. After this year, we have a better understanding of what’s important. I encourage everyone to make the best use of the time you’re given.”

Although the Crus-Raiders finished the season 8-17, Rudenick felt the season was a success.

“How do you measure your success? Many people have different views of success. My focus — that I made clear to the team when we first started practice — was on daily improvement and to be better than we were the day before,” he said. “From the beginning to the end of the season, I think we met that goal. There were definitely opportunities missed along the way, but that is what team sports is all about, going back to work and keeping a positive attitude. We had 31 girls that kept coming back, wanting to spend time with each other.”

Rudenick also noted, “This was a very fun group of kids to coach and spend time with. It was really awesome. My days got a lot better at 3:30 when I’d go to the gym and find the girls there. There were a lot of things that made the season worthwhile — funny stories of things that happened. I loved every minute of it. It was a ton of fun.”

At the potluck March 8, Rudenick also thanked assistant coaches Sarah Strobel and Judy Radke and his girlfriend Megan for their emotional support through the tough season.

“The Nicollet/Loyola community made the co-op work and gave us a great group of kids. I care about every one of them. Thank you to the parents for coming early and staying late. And, thanks to the girls, for all your hard work,” he said.

Rudenick announced end-of-the-year awards. Marah Hulke and Hayley Selby were named Valley All-Conference and Zoey Weller and Megan Frutiger honorable mention. Conference coaches also named Jill Thompson honorable mention all-conference. Her parents Wayne and RaeAnn were at the potluck to accept Jill’s certificate.

All 14 varsity players were named Academic Valley All-Conference for maintaining a 3.5 GPA — an outstanding accomplishment.

B-Squad

The Crus-Raider B-squad finished the season with a 6-12 record, but coach Sarah Strobel noted that four of the loses were by six points or less.

“The B-team didn’t finish with the best record, but we had some close losses and learned a lot. Those could have been wins for us if we had a little more time,” Strobel said. “I told the girls that we learn from losses, so we used those games as teaching opportunities and grew from them. Overall, I am proud of how the season went and had a lot of fun watching these girls grow.”

Strobel went on, “The season had a unique set of challenges, but the girls really came together as a team because of it. We had a fun group of girls and I really didn’t notice a whole lot of drama — which really can make or break a team.”

The team had a big freshman class, as well as all of the sophomores returning.

“It’s nice to see the girls stick with the sport and decide to play in high school. There is a lot of talent in these young classes. It makes for an exciting future,” Strobel said.

She went on, “A common thing I noticed among this group of girls was that it took time to get their confidence up and really work together as a team. There were nights where we really struggled to score, but — as they got more confident — they took better shots and worked the ball more. It was fun to see the progress on offense. They moved the ball more and didn’t stand as much on offense. The guards looked inside to the post and got them the ball and — in return — the post looked to get the ball back out to the guards for some nice outside shots.”

The girls continued to see multiple types of defenses (2-3, 1-3-1, and 5) and learned how to score against them.

“Our defense and rebounding skills improved as well. We played a lot of 5 defense and worked on our press throughout the season,” Strobel said. “They also started anticipating the passes more and were able to get some good steals from that. I saw improvement from the entire team. They all worked hard and had fun. I look forward to watching these girls progress and continue to grow and work together.”

Playing in B-squad games at some point during the season were juniors Addison Fraze and Sam Rist; sophomores Paige Frutiger, Josi Hansen, Madison Klingerman, Olivia Kachelmeier, Maddie Kramer, Brook Gohr, Madi Rosin, Lauren Yenish, and Emily Lorentz; and freshmen Brooklyn Bode, Hatti Hansen, Tiana Sand, and Shannon Soost.

Leading scorers for the B-squad were Emily Lorentz with 95 points, Madi Rosin 94, Brooklyn Bode 75, and Paige Frutiger 73.

C-Squad

Judy Radke, coaching the C-squad for the first time, worked with 12 girls. Some were playing for the first time in years and others had played since they were younger.

“All of the girls worked hard in every practice and really improved,” Radke said. “It took us a few practices to get used to each other, but we certainly grew close as the year went on. I truly loved the fact that we grew as a team and loved being with each other.”

The C-squad finished with a 14-5 record — winning some close games and losing some close games.

“The girls’ basketball IQ improved every day at practice and at games — not only playing, but also watching,” Radke said. “Hopefully, next November, we’ll see all 12 playing when basketball starts again for the Nicollet-Loyola Crus-Raiders.”

Freshmen playing on C-squad were Brooklyn Bode, Hatti Hansen, Lauren Yenish, Olivia Lanz, Ella Blace, Shannon Soost, Kayleeann Hoehn, Kelyse Engel, Emily Coudron, Tiana Sand, Malorie Herding, and Rushonda McDaniels.