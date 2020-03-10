Lafayette Charter School celebrates all things that grow at ag fair

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Tammy Clobes leads her kindergarten students through the displays at Lafayette Charter School’s ag fair Feb. 27.

Students put a lot of thought — a LOT of thought — into what makes things grow Feb. 27.

Grades four through eight participated in Lafayette Charter School’s annual ag fair. Experiments and presentations varied widely, but all focused in some way on food and agriculture.

And many of the projects had real-world applications, such as Matthew Marti’s “Preventing Mold on Strawberries.” Olivia Krajewski looked at which vegetables can be usd to dye clothing. Another experiment, by Jonathn Turbes, asked whether coffee grounds can be used as a deicer, substituting for harsh chemicals that can damage the environment and harm pets.

(Answer: It can work, but only on small areas, not large areas.)

Yet another experiment, by Nicholas Turbes, looked at whether anti-bacterial wipes are effective at getting rid of the germs on the handles of shopping carts.

(Answer: They are.)

Then there was that old standby — how to make a big explosion by adding Mentos to soda pop.

Just as the experiments were varied, the lessons learned were also wide-ranging. Shelby Marozik came to an important conclusion with her experiment, “Brownie Fun.”

“My conclusion is that my brownies turned out just the way I wanted them. I think they’re almost close to perfect. They’re not bad. Feel free to have 1!!!” she wrote.

Himalaya Harrison tested whether an egg’s shape — more pointed or more rounded — is an effective predictor of whether it will be a hen or rooster. But she had a setback when her cat got one of the birds before she had a chance to check it.

The lesson? “Never trust a cat!” she wrote.

Lead teacher Natasha Petersen said the students chose projects and presented them to the community judges. The youngsters learned about the scientific method — and so much more.

“They learned about talking to an interviewer, so they had those presentation skills. I think it’s good for them to have the opportunity to talk to somebody they don’t know about something they worked on,” she said.

The project is also a way to get families to work together on a project, Petersen said.

Ivy Harrison of New Ulm said her daughter did a project for the ag fair. As she looked through the displays, she said she was impressed by the students’ work.

“These kids are really creative with their ideas,” Harrison said. “Just the variety of projects they came up with, and they’re really smart kids.”

Harrison added that the students are really excited every year when the ag fair rolls around. That level of energy makes this event one of her favorites of the whole school year.

Harrison said the students weren’t disappointed when their experiments didn’t turn out as planned. Instead, they saw it as a learning opportunity.

Harrison loved the school’s presentation.“I hope they keep doing this, because it’s a great hands-on opportunity for the kids to try.”