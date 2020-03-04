Good Luck Charm … a message from Corinne

No one gets to live forever, but if in your lifetime you can have wonderful people who love you and leave a lasting legacy that continues on long after you are gone, then that is a wonderful life.

We hope that we are remembered fondly by those people we loved and that when they think of us – even though they may miss us dearly – they smile at our memory. A legacy! I think the most we can hope for is that when we leave this Earth our life has meant something and that it is a better place because we were here.

All that and more may be said of Corinne Brown’s life. She may not have graced Earth as long as she and her family and friends wanted her to, but she made a lasting impact and a difference – and she continues to make a difference today because those who loved her make it their mission to continue to pick up the torch she could no longer carry herself and make her mission their own.

Corinne was passionate about many things, but finding treatments, cures and causes of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) – also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease – became her most dedicated crusade. She was diagnosed with ALS in the fall of 2009 and died on Aug. 27, 2015. She survived longer than most with the brutal disease, which is always fatal as it systematically paralyzes a person by slowly killing motor neurons that reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body, eventually stopping even respiratory functions.

As soon as she was diagnosed, Corinne knew that there was no hope for her. It is a rare disease that few scientists and medical professionals are researching because it lacks funding, resources and people are not pushing for it. Corinne knew that she was doomed, but longed to do what she could with the time that she had, to shine a light on ALS and to raise money for research; and hopefully, in the future, others would not have to suffer her fate.

From the time she was diagnosed to the time she passed away, Corinne raised money for and participated in the Mankato Area Walk to Defeat ALS. The last year she was in a wheelchair, mostly paralyzed and had to be pushed, but she was there. Her friends and family promised her that they would carry on the mission even after she was gone – and they have done so with gusto.

The team “Gus’ Freinds” carries on in memory of Corinne and is planning to walk on April 25 in what will be the fifth year without their beloved leader. However, they need to raise money for the cause and have created a fun way to do so. They hold the record for the most money raised each year – anywhere from $15,000 to $22,000 per year – and overall for this area’s ALS walk. To date they have brought in $105,077. Some of the money comes from walk pledges and general donations, but most of the funds come from their annual Crazy Bingo Event. So, please come to the fundraiser and have fun while supporting a great cause. There is still time to donate money and prizes as well. For more information or to help, please call Bill at 507-327-7810; Denise at 507-621-2475; or Kelly at 507-381-6432.

