Governor announces new funding for U.S. Highway 14

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Gov. Tim Walz talks about new funding for Highway 14, pointing out Nicollet Mayor Fred Froelich (right) as one of several people who lobbied tirelessly for the project.

Gov. Tim Walz visited Nicollet on Friday morning to announce that a long-awaited project for Nicollet County will now have funding.

U.S. Highway 14 will be expanded from two lanes to four between Nicollet to west to New Ulm. These 12 miles are the last leg of a project to create a four-lane road all the way from Rochester into Brown County.

“Transportation is at the heart of what we do — the safety of our citizens, the movement of our goods, economic opportunities that come with it,” he said.

Walz noted that the need to expand U.S. Highway 14 dates all the way back to 1959. He also noted that the issue has affected many people personally, because over the years, many people have lost their lives on that road.

Walz recalled how he was personally affected. He lost a friend and neighbor in a head-on collision along U.S. Highway 14 east of Mankato.

Walz said he was working with the state legislature on updating state law to allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation to apply for a federal loan under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. The loan application will ask the federal government for about $37 million for Highway 14.

“This issue is personal to me, and it’s personal to everyone in this area of the state,” Walz said. “We are pursuing every possible option to get this road built out to four lanes and keep Minnesotans safe.”

MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher agreed.

“In this area of our state, everyone knows someone who has lost a loved one or been impacted by a tragedy on Highway 14. This is one of the most dangerous highways in Minnesota,” she said.

Kelliher said she had a personal connection, She lost her cousin Theresa on Highway 14.

The TIFIA loan is just one strategy MnDOT will use. Last week, MnDOT submitted an application for $20 million in federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant.

Kelliher vowed that even if MnDOT doesn’t get the grant, the state will find the money to make things happen.

The project could begin as early as the summer of 2022, Kelliher said.