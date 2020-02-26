American Legion National Commander presents this year’s theme: Foundation for the Future

It was a real honor for Madelia Legion Post #19 to host the American Legion National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford for lunch on Tuesday, Feb. 18. There was a nice crowd on hand to meet the commander and hear him speak.

Oxford said he gets lots of questions and the first one is always how he got to be the national commander. It began in 1967 when he joined the Marine Corps and it changed his life. “I always like to know where the Marines are in any crowd,” Oxford stated. “So I know if I get in trouble who has got my back. But normally if there are two of them together that is where the trouble is going to start,” he joked.

A native of Lenoir, North Carolina, “I was just a poor country redneck from nowhere with little chance of becoming anything other than a furniture factory worker,” Oxford said. “We grew up real poor. The opportunity I had presented to me in the Marine Corps gave me who I am and what I have become. It was a changing point of my life.”

He served in Vietnam during his initial enlistment. After being discharged as a sergeant in 1970, Oxford joined the North Carolina National Guard. He subsequently attended officer’s candidate school and transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve, where he ultimately retired as a colonel after 34 years, 9 months and 10 days of total service to his country.

Given the opportunity to do it all over, he would.

“I consider myself blessed beyond belief to have been able to serve that long and for the opportunities it has presented to me,” he said.

After he got out of the Marines, Oxford joined the American Legion as a “young, foolish and boisterous man.” He admitted he joined for the Saturday night dances and the parties. “We had a good time for several years, but I grew up a bit and started raising a family and let my Legion membership lapse,” he stated.

In 1986, Oxford went to a Legion baseball game; they had a good team then and still have a good team today – and have even won the state championship. Oxford attended the game as a fan and bumped into a guy, a fellow Vietnam veteran, that he had played ball with in high school. This man asked Oxford to help with the baseball program. “My only intention was to help with baseball – you know, flipping hamburgers, selling tickets, whatever it took to support a baseball program,” Oxford said. “I went to a Legion meeting and by the end of the meeting I was the post commander.”

Since that time he has served at every level of the organization and was offered the opportunity to run for national commander in 2012. It has been a seven year journey to prepare for this job. And it is a demanding job, yet also richly rewarding. Since being sworn in last August, his first year of service has been all about traveling; Oxford and his staff have been home for a total of five days.

So far, Oxford has been to 26 states including Hawaii as well as Washington, D.C. and the countries of Japan, Australia and Taiwan. And he is only half way through his year as national commander.

He was in the Oval Office with the President when he signed the National POW/MIA Flag Act, which will ensure that the POW/MIA Flag is displayed whenever the U.S. flag is displayed, effectively ensuring that both flags are displayed concurrently and every day at federal locations already designated under existing law.

He also spent time talking with the people who work day in and day out to locate and identify MIA remains and POWs.

“They do great work and are very dedicated to their mission of identifying the remains of unknown soldiers and those missing in action,” Oxford stated.

