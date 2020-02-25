Lafayette Charter School students participate in MATHCOUNTS

Courtesy

LCS team members Nicholes Turbes, Robbie Lund, Hunter Anderson and Davian Simmons pose with chaperone Sandy Hartley.

By Cassandra Masters

Ledger staff writer

Lafayette Charter School participated in the Traverse De Sioux chapter meet for the MATHCOUNTS program Feb. 10 in Mankato.

The team from St. Paul’s Lutheran School in New Ulm won first place at the event. Hutchinson Middle School took second place, and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School placed third in the competition.

Lilian Jaquette of Dakota Meadows Middle School in Mankato, Maggie Graupman of LCWM, and Bethany Spike of St. Paul’s Lutheran School won the top three spots in the individual competition.

The winners all advance to the state competition at the Crown Plaza in Plymouth on March 13 and 14.

Lafayette’s team consisted of Robbie Lund, Davian Simmons, Nicholes Turbes, and Hunter Anderson. Anderson placed at number 20 in the competition. DuWayne Witt coaches the Lafayette team, but could not attend the event with the children. Sandy Hartley filled in for him at the event.

Witt volunteers as a member of the volunteer grandparent program and helps whenever needed throughout the school. Previously Witt coached a school in New Ulm for 16 years and had five different teams advance to the state meet. He said LCS began practicing in November when he started volunteering.

Witt has not coached a MATHCOUNTS team for several years and enjoyed getting back to coaching the children. He likened the experience to a retired sports coach missing coaching and wanting to get back into it.

The school did some of the MATHCOUNTS problems last year but did not officially register to participate in the chapter meet. Witt said the school did participate in the 3M meet last year to let the students experience the program to determine if the students had any interest in doing the full season.

“The students who participated this year have a good math aptitude, and I wanted to give them the opportunity to challenge themselves beyond what they receive in the normal classroom setting,” Witt said.

Witt said the children took on the challenging material by participating in regular practice sessions. Students continued with the program despite not having familiarity with all the concepts presented.

He said students realize math has both challenges and rewards and gives the children a sense of accomplishment upon solving a difficult problem.

“I believe they have a better understanding of the value of developing good math skills,” Witt said. “It helps students build confidence in what they can do and helps them build math skills which can be invaluable for their future.”

Witt feels our country sorely lacks the math skills other developed nations possess and will hurt the economy. To strengthen our math skills, Witt would love for all middle schools to have MATHCOUNTS as part of the curriculum as an advanced class.

Witt hopes the school participates next year in the MATHCOUNTS program. The team this year had three seventh-graders and one eighth-grader.

“That’s a good foundation, and if a few other students would like to participate, we can put together a team again,” he said.

Whether Lafayette continues with MATHCOUNTS depends upon student interest, as well as Witt continuing volunteering with the foster grandparent program.