Street and Utility Improvement Project

There were a number of city meetings on the docket the evening of Feb. 10.

Planning Commission

and Board of

Adjustment and Appeals

The Planning Commission met first and then the Board of Adjustment and Appeals, both to discuss the topic of Robert Brand’s request to the City of Madelia to review a conditional use permit to construct a living area in a Commercial Business Establishment on real property located at 216 Benzel Avenue Northwest (North 83 feet of the South 223 feet of the West 86 feet of Lot “H” of Haynes Plat of the Village of Madelia, Watonwan County, Minnesota).

The Board may approve the Conditional Use Permit for Robert Brand if it is determined the following standards have been met:

1. It is consistent with the intent of the applicable Madelia ordinances.

2. The existing comprehensive plan does not cover this construction and location.

3. The property is being put to use in a reasonable manner.

4. There is no undue adverse impact on any government facilities, utilities, services or existing or proposed improvements.

5. There is no undue adverse impact on the public health, safety or welfare of the city or community.

Similar requests have been made in the past, such as:

• In 2018 by Larry McMullen (326 Benzel Avenue Northwest). That request was approved by both boards.

ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY

Next, the Economic Development Authority’s public hearing was called to order for the purpose of considering the proposed sale of Lot 2 and Lot 3 of Block 5 in the River View Heights Subdivision. They needed to discuss and take appropriate action on negotiated prices of Lot 2 – $13,530 and Lot 3 – $13,530. Those prices were approved.

Then they needed to discuss and take appropriate action on the sale of the lots to Design Home Center of New Ulm for building two single-family homes in the year of 2020. This was also approved.

The board also approved a hold harmless agreement for Robert Reihs to mow Outlot D of River View Heights.

2020 Street and Utility

Improvement Project

There was a public hearing held regarding what is being called the 2020 Street and Utility Improvement Project, yet will not take place until next year.

There was a large crowd of interested citizens in attendance, most of whom live along the streets that are affected by this project. Bolton & Menk Engineer Eric Haefner was on hand to discuss the project in detail, as well as County Engineer Teal Spellman because it is a joint city/county project.

Proposed Street Improvements: New Bituminous Street

• Joy Avenue and Main Street – Narrow to 36 to 40 feet wide

• 2nd Street SW, 2nd Street NE and 5th Street SE

• Maintain 34 to 36 feet wade

• Concrete curb and gutter on both sides of street

Roadway Typical Section:

• 10-ton design

• 5.0 inches bituminous surfacing

• 16 inches aggregate base Class 5

• 5th Street SE

Typical City Street Design

• 4.0 inches bituminous surfacing

• 12 inches aggregate base Class 5

Proposed Street Improvements: Roadway Typical Section

• Perforated subsurface drains on both sides of street

• Sump pump service line connection for each lot

• New concrete driveway aprons

Existing Sanitary Sewer System

• Existing sanitary is clay pipe

• Tree roots are common and cause blockage

• Sections that have been televised show numerous defects with evidence of infiltration (mineral deposits) and sags

Proposed Sanitary Sewer Improvements

• Replace sanitary sewer main with 8-inch PVC piping

• 2nd Street SW and Joy Avenue

• Re-route sanitary main to south lift station

• Replace manholes with new pre-cast concrete manholes

• New castings

• Water-tight joints in manhole sections and on pipe connections

• Replace existing services from main to street right-of-way/property line with new PVC pipe

Existing Water Main System

• Existing water mains are cast iron pipe

