Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

This vehicle went off the road on State Route 111, roughly 3 miles north of Nicollet, at about 2:45 p.m. Feb. 12. There was no one in the vehicle by the time law enforcement arrived. There were no injuries or fatalities. Very heavy winds that afternoon may have pushed the vehicle off the road, where it overturned in the ditch. No further information was available.