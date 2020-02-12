Third grader’s poem selected for ‘Young Writers of America’ book

Addison Odegard, a Madelia Elementary School third grade student in Cassandra Schroer’s class, is now a published poetry author. “We learn about poetry in third grade,” Schroer said, so it was a great way to practice what they were already learning.

Students in grades three through eight enrolled in public, private or home school in the United States are eligible to enter an annual poetry contest through the National Scholar Society.

Sponsored by Teachers for Teachers and established in 2001, the National Scholar Society LLC is a volunteer organization comprised of public and private school teachers looking to promote writing, expression of thought and creativity. It is their goal to help turn America’s talented young writers into the superstars of tomorrow!

The contest is free to enter, but to support the program and to benefit their organization of choice – Boys and Girls Clubs of America – they produce and sell a book of the winning poems each year titled “Award-Winning Young Writers of America.” The book is sold exclusively through their organization, not publicly or in book stores. The children can also win prizes.

Odegard, who is the daughter of Ben and Stephanie Odegard of Madelia, was the only student in the school who chose to participate.

