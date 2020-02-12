Public is invited to hear American Legion’s National Commander speak in Madelia

Madelia’s American Legion Post 19 is honored to be hosting a luncheon for James W. “Bill” Oxford, national commander of the American Legion, on Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. It is a rare opportunity that we are able to personally hear the vision and perspective of the man leading the American Legion in its 101 year history. Everyone is welcome. However, if you plan to stay for lunch, please RSVP by calling the Madelia Post 19 at 507-642-8106.