Nicollet Public School welcomes new nurse

By Karen Fluegge

Ledger staff writer

A warm welcome to Jennifer Seeley, Nicollet County Public Health nurse, who has started at Nicollet Public School as the school’s nurse.

Seeley earned a two-year nursing degree in 1988; however, she decided to return to school to earn her registered nurse degree so she could have more opportunities. In 2016, she graduated with her four-year RN degree from St. Scholastica in Duluth.

Her work experiences include Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis for about 20 years; care coordinator for four clinics for Fairview hospitals to help chronic obstetric patients for about two years; and triage at Oakdale OB GYN Clinic in Blaine, Minnesota, for about two and a half years.

Things all changed when she reconnected with her high school sweetheart and was married in October. She needed to find a job in the Janesville area so she could move there to be with her husband, Cameron.

She finished up her job in Blaine on Jan. 2 and the same day moved to her new home in Janesville. Then, on Jan. 6, she started her new job at NPS as the school nurse. She was able to train for three weeks with Sue Wear, who retired Jan. 24.

“Sue taught me many different pieces and responsibilities of this position,” Seeley said. “I will continue to work from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, as she has done at NPS and work at one of the other schools in the afternoon, then finish up the day by going to St. Peter for meetings, paperwork, charting, etc.”

The position serves as the county nurse in six schools that have contracts with Nicollet County Public Health.

“I am beginning to get the feel of everyday life in the schools that we serve. I need to learn what is a priority and learn what can wait. I like to stay busy, which is good, because there is never a dull moment,” she said.

“We will do all the screenings before school starts and check to be sure everyone has their immunizations. Need to daily follow-up on chronic health conditions, distribute medications appropriately, keep updated orders from doctors, and train staff on any changes. The frontline staff and the teachers need to know what they can do for students when the nurse is not in the office.”

Seeley added that she was very happy to be back working with kids.

“After working for 20 years at Children’s, I missed the contact with the kids and parents while I was working my last couple of jobs. I’m too much of a people person not to have a position that gives me constant contact with people.”

“I feel at home when working in Nicollet, as I grew up in a small town too. And, starting a new job, you just never know what you are getting into, but this feels great. The teachers and staff at NPS have been really supportive. I am also looking forward to getting to know more people in the community.”

She said she loves to travel, be outdoors, reading and just learning new things