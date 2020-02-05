New Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director

Katie Wolle jumped into her new role as the assistant director at Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce right before the Razzle Dazzle event last fall. Some might be intimidated to begin a new job at a rather demanding time of year, when a big annual community event is at hand and you need to jump in with both feet and learn as you go – but not Wolle. She thrives on those kinds of situations.

She loves organizing events, the planning process and even the stress that can accompany them. It must run in the family because her sister is an event planner and her uncle used to run FarmFest. Wolle is excited for all the opportunities that the chamber offers for community involvement and thrilled to be part of an organization that brings people together in meaningful ways.

Chamber Executive Director Karla Angus is very happy to have Wolle on board and is really excited about all the skills and enthusiasm Wolle brings to the chamber.

Wolle and her husband, Brandon, have two children: Bryce is eight years old and in second grade, and Layla is two years old. The couple has lived in Madelia since May of 2009, but even before that they were hardly strangers to the community.

Brandon grew up in Farmington, but is the grandson of Dick Olson who owned Dick Olson Motors in Madelia for decades. Katie grew up outside of Darfur and is the daughter of Bruce and Robin Koenig; her father owns Darfur Electric.

“I was born and raised in the middle of nowhere, and I loved it,” Wolle said. She attended school in Butterfield from kindergarten through her graduation with 18 people in her class. She was active in 4-H and FFA as well as a member of the band. She grew up loving and caring for animals, horses in particular. She showed horses in high school and now is a member of the Madelia Saddle Club. The club has an annual show in St. James, plus Wolle shows horses every weekend from May through August; she will typically travel from Windom to Owatonna and from the Iowa Border to the Le Center/Jordan area for horse shows.

Wolle has three horses of her own, but she cares for 13 other horses that are boarded at a barn in Lake Crystal. She completes chores in the morning and the evening and simply loves it.

