Lake Hanska vehicle retrieval requires team effort

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was at Lake Hanska removing the truck that had fallen through the ice a few days earlier.

The two occupants of the truck stated that they were driving on the ice and, in an instant, the vehicle fell through the ice. They could not open the truck doors, so they escaped through their windows. They are thankful to be alive to share this valuable lesson on ice safety to others.

Ice thickness is unpredictable. Where the vehicle went through, there was only about seven inches of ice, and 100 yards away about 15 inches of ice was detected.

The retrieval cost is estimated to be just under $10,000. In this case, it appears insurance will cover the cost … one time.

Thank you to Maloney Enterprises of Madelia for leading this operation with assistance from the Hanska Fire Department, St. James Fire Department and our very own Brown County Sheriff’s Office Deputies – Murphy, Stueber and Bauer in particular.