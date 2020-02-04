Cold fundraiser has participants jumping for joy

Ruth Klossner

Nicollet teacher Bri Ruedy takes the plunge.

By Lee Zion

It was for a good cause, so people from Nicollet County and as far away as Shakopee dunked themselves in some very cold water.

On a day when it was 30 degrees out.

The annual Polar Plunge returned Saturday to Hallet’s Pond in St. Peter. The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics. More than 320 people came out to assist in the cause.

This year, the jumpers raised about $75,000. In the 14 years the event has been staged in St. Peter, the fundraiser has brought in more than $1 million total, according to Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange, one of the organizers of the event.

Lange added that in addition to helping put the event on, he also is one of the jumpers. He has jumped every year.

Lange described what hitting the water feels like.

“A thousand needles at once,” he said.

Law enforcement jumps first, followed by fire and ambulance. Civic groups also participate, as well as private individuals.

Team names reflected the light-hearted spirit of the event. Sometimes, the names were straightforward, such as the Nicollet Lions. But other teams included Team Dana, Team Josh, Jumping Jojo Beans and the Mankato Cop-sicles.

Nick Klingler of Lafayette has jumped for the past seven years or so. His favorite part is the tailgating.

“Dave Burger always does a really good job. He makes all the food for us,” he said.

Burger, meanwhile, has the fire pit going to keep the jumpers comfortable. He enjoys helping the jumpers — and helping Special Olympics.

“I had a son that had Downs Syndrome, and he passed away. So it’s near and dear to my heart,” he said. “It’s my favorite organization.”

Burger also coaches Special Olympics bowling.

Mark Dick, representing Lafayette Fire, described what it’s like the moment a person hits the water.

“It’s probably the most painful thing you can do in your life. I don’t know, I think the drive is because it’s the Special Olympics. You freeze for a reason,” he said.

And that reason is important.

“These Special Olympians, when you talk to them and you see them and you hear ’em, man, it’s worth it. Why else would you jump into water that’s 32 degrees?”

Dick has jumped every year except this one. This time had to sit out the fun because of an injury to his shoulder. He did participate in the tailgating.

In addition to the Plunge, the event also helps jumpstart other fundraisers for Special Olympics. This weekend also saw a bowling tournament at the Wow Zone in Mankato and a wild game feed at Dave’s Place in Lafayette. That one brought in $300, said Lafayette City Clerk Sandy Burger, who cooked the food.