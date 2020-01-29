Students, faculty remember a fallen classmate

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

ABOVE: People came out to look at photos and personal effects of Jill Thompson, who died Jan. 20 in a car accident.

The quiet crowd went halfway around the south gym, out the door and down the hall. People came out Monday evening to pay their respects to Jill Thompson.

Thompson was born April 28, 2002, in Mankato. She was a senior at Nicollet High School, where she played volleyball and basketball for the Raiders.

Thompson was killed in a car accident Jan. 20 along State Route 111, about 4 miles north of Nicollet. According to information from the Minnesota State Highway Patrol, a Buick was traveling southbound at 11:21 a.m., and a Volvo tractor truck was traveling northbound when they collided. No further information was available.

Thompson was one of three deaths around Nicollet that week. Naomi S, Peterson of New Ulm, died at about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in a two-car collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 37. Aaron Glen Lloyd, a 2015 graduate of Nicollet High School, died in a two-car head-on collision along U.S. Highway 14 in rural Courtland.

A funeral was held for Thompson at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, with Father Dennis Labat officiating. The service, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, was too late to appear in this Jan. 30 edition of the Ledger. Please look for more next week.

A ceremony was held last Friday at the Raiders basketball game to honor Thompson — and the opposing team joined in the solemn occasion. See related story in the sports section.