Keith Kilmer Madelia Firefighter of the Year

On Jan. 27, the Madelia Fire Department gathered for their annual banquet at the Madelia Golf Course. The night was filled with recognition as MFD gave thanks for the past leadership of Chief Mark Denn and Assistant Chiefs Dustin VanHale and Bill Crowley. Each of the former chiefs were presented with the firefighter helmets they have worn as a token of appreciation for their leadership. Thankfully, all three remain on the fire department and continue to share their experience with the other firefighters.

In addition, both Pat Hruby and Keith Kilmer were recognized for their retirements in 2019. Between these two men, there is 58 years of combined experience. This experience will be missed. “I will be back to help,” said Keith. “I’m not going away – I just won’t have to attend the Monday meetings now.”

The highlight of the annual banquet, though, is always when the award for the Fireman of the Year is presented. The award goes to a firefighter who demonstrates commitment and excellence to MFD. The award nominations are given to the chief and he then decides the recipient. This year, Keith Kilmer was presented the award.

According to Madelia Fire Department Chief Ryan Visher, “Keith faced a devastating illness in early 2019. Through extensive testing and exhausting appointments, he continues to struggle with this life-changing illness. Through it all, and defying all expectations, Keith ended the year with an outstanding participation record and the same commitment he has shown to the MFD in the previous 20 years. Keith is a standout guy who gives tirelessly for the benefit of others, often at his own peril. Keith welcomes new members and always stands ready to mentor and train the guys with his experience. Keith never makes a question seem dumb and will – without hesitation – help anyone who asks. Keith IS what it means to be a good man, an outstanding firefighter and this year’s Firefighter of the Year. On behalf of our fire department, we honor the most fitting and obvious choice for the award: Keith Kilmer. Thank you, Keith, for your dedication. Our department and the citizens in our fire district are better off for your service.”