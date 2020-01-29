Hanska Fire Department Annual Ice Fishing Contest

The event, held January 25 broke a record for attendance. It was a mild day with no wind and a great day to be on the frozen lake. The members of the fire department thanks everyone that supported them by fishing and purchasing raffles.

Fishing Contest Winners:

Walleye Category:

1st Place – Tayden Moldan

2nd Place – Carter Barnett

3rd Place – Gary Tauer

Panfish Category:

1st Place – Kelly Kosloski

2nd Place – Kyle Nelson

3rd Place – Bill Stuve

Big Raffle Winners – 2019 CanAm ATVs:

1st Place – Ryan Kuehl

2nd Place – Jayme Groebner

Big Raffle Winners – Cash:

3rd Place – Mike Moldan, $500

4th Place – Jim Schuetzle, $250

5th Place – Dan Gegner, $250

6th Place – Bill Landin, $100

7th Place – Mitchell Redman, $100

8th Place – Dan Grothem, $100

9th Place – Tammy Ulmen, $100

10th Place – John Gag, $100