Hanska Fire Department Annual Ice Fishing Contest
The event, held January 25 broke a record for attendance. It was a mild day with no wind and a great day to be on the frozen lake. The members of the fire department thanks everyone that supported them by fishing and purchasing raffles.
Fishing Contest Winners:
Walleye Category:
1st Place – Tayden Moldan
2nd Place – Carter Barnett
3rd Place – Gary Tauer
Panfish Category:
1st Place – Kelly Kosloski
2nd Place – Kyle Nelson
3rd Place – Bill Stuve
Big Raffle Winners – 2019 CanAm ATVs:
1st Place – Ryan Kuehl
2nd Place – Jayme Groebner
Big Raffle Winners – Cash:
3rd Place – Mike Moldan, $500
4th Place – Jim Schuetzle, $250
5th Place – Dan Gegner, $250
6th Place – Bill Landin, $100
7th Place – Mitchell Redman, $100
8th Place – Dan Grothem, $100
9th Place – Tammy Ulmen, $100
10th Place – John Gag, $100