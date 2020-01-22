New school records set for the Blackhawks

It was an exciting evening on Tuesday, Jan. 14, when the Madelia Blackhawks boys basketball team hosted the Alden Conger Knights. The home team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. By the time the game was over, the score was 102-59 and the crowd and the team were ecstatic.

The news got even better as they realized that sophomore player Ja’Sean Glover had created a new school record by scoring 47 points in a single game. The old record was 42 points and was shared by Paul Olson who set it in 1954 and Kendall Peterson who tied it in 2012.

And, the team created a new school record as well by scoring 102 points. The old record was 101 team points and was set back in the 1956-1957 season.