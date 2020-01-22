Daycare providers honored at evening event

If you are a working parent of young children then you know exactly how important quality, reliable, caring and affordable daycare is. And how hard it is to find it. There is a huge shortage of childcare slots both in our area as well as across the state, especially for infants.

And, if you are a child care provider you know how challenging the job can be, that the pay is not always in line with other career options and that keeping up with state regulations can be daunting at times. Yet, the majority of people that choose the profession are in it because they love children and most parents are very grateful for those providers.

So, on Jan. 13, there was an evening dedicated to local childcare professionals – those who work from their homes as well as the staff of Noah’s Ark Daycare – to thank them for what they do and recognize their importance in the community. The Madelia Golf Course Clubhouse was the venue for a dinner catered by La Plaza F!esta with dessert provided by Sweet! Indeed. There were speakers, as well as many thank you gifts presented to each of the people who spend their days caring for this community’s youngest residents.

The evening’s sponsors and hosts included David Beck and Pioneer Bank; Jeff Andrews and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF); Sue Harris and Community Education; Watonwan County Child Care Task Force; as well as other business partners such as Hope & Faith Floral & Gift and Christensen Communication Company. Tim Flitter of Thrivent was also in attendance and talked about ways that Thrivent can help support the daycares from a business perspective.

