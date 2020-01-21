Snow emergency could mean your car will get towed

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Snow is piled Monday afternoon along Main Avenue in Lafayette, in preparation for it to be moved.

A few days before the snowstorm came, the city of Lafayette debated how to better clean up the snow — and that could mean towing cars off Main Avenue.

Cars would still be able to park along the side streets or alleys.

City Council members discussed updating the city’s snowplow ordinance at their Jan. 13 meeting. No action was taken.

Maintenance Supervisor Allan Fox said the city requests that cars be removed from Main Avenue if there’s a snowfall of 3 inches or more within a 24-hour period. That’s been in the city newsletter several times.

However, the city doesn’t have the authority to enforce the rule. Fox described the result.

“They don’t move their vehicles, they don’t move their vehicles, they don’t move their vehicles,” he said. “Where am I supposed to put the rest of the snow?”

Not only does this force drivers to plow around the vehicles, it also makes it more difficult to pile the snow in the center of the street, where the city stores it until later removal.

The city would have to pass an ordinance that declares the city can declare a snow emergency when a major snow is in the forecast. Cars would then have to be removed during the snow emergency.

The ordinance would have to include language giving the city the authority to tow cars.

“That’ll get their attention, once they wake up and it’s gone,” said Mayor Tom Sandberg.

On a related note, the city tabled a discussion on purchasing a dump truck/snowplow combination from Brown County. Although the vehicle would be another tool for the city, cost was a concern.

City celebrations

Kristen Chambers of Dave’s Place said, in light of the fact that the city is considering planting a Christmas tree in its downtown park, that she would like to help out.

Currently, she has a Christmas tree for use in Dave’s Place. She would like to get a bigger one, and then eventually, a real tree. Money for the real tree would be raised through donations and not at a cost to the city.

Chambers added that she has already talked to Santa about this. For his annual visit to Lafayette, he would first stop by the park for a tree-lighting ceremony with the mayor, similar to what Winthrop does. After the brief ceremony, he would head over to the Community Center for the Santa Day celebration.

Another possibility is the students at Lafayette Charter School could make ornaments for the tree. These would be put on display for the season, and afterwards, the children can take their ornaments home.

Council member Sandie Peterson, who serves on the park committee, said she liked the idea of having a tree.

“I think it would be a nice idea of having a big one in the middle, let it grow up with us. We’ve got younger families coming into town now; their kids will enjoy it,” she said.

Sleigh rides would also be a possibility for the celebration, Peterson said.

As for the park, it could become a resource that everyone can use — the Lions, the American Legion, the Boy Scouts and so forth.

Chambers also said she would like to stage Mudville Days again this year. When she has any information to share, she will return before the council.

Also at the meeting …