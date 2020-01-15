Dahms and Torkelson hold joint town hall meetings

State Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls) and State Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska) held joint town hall meetings across their districts on Monday, Jan. 6. They began in Sleepy Eye and then headed to Springfield, Morgan, Redwood Falls, Hanska and ended in New Ulm.

At the meeting held in Hanska, there was a small, but engaged group of people who came to the community center to meet with the legislators in a very informal and relaxed setting. Torkelson said it was a huge increase over the last town hall meeting held in Hanska and he was pleased that people were interested enough to attend.

Dahms agreed, saying that he and Torkelson really enjoy the opportunity to meet with their constituents and appreciate that people take time out of their day to come and talk.

Dahms highlighted some issues that are still being worked on from the last legislative session. Insulin is a big concern right now. “We are pretty close to having an agreement with all the parties on the insulin bill,” Dahms said. However, the bill that they want to present is not ready, so they are holding off until this next session to bring it forward.

Some changes already went into effect Jan. 1, mostly dealing with the cost of insulin. Many of the insurance companies doing business in Minnesota have agreed to some reduced prices on insulin. Some are going to have a zero co-pay and some will be up to $25 for a 30-day supply. Also in the bill will be a provision that if people are unable to pay for their insulin, they can file for an exemption and get money through the state to help cover those costs. “Everybody will have access to insulin; the biggest thing you might have to do is file some paper,” Dahms said. “The insulin issue should be resolved shortly into the session.”

Another area of deep concern is the Department of Health and Human Services. Dahms said there are a lot of issues with overpayments; within the last six months, through an audit and research, they discovered $26 to $27 million in payments were made that should not have been approved, yet were. There have been $103 million in incorrect payments that are still being researched to see where that money went. And another $53 million of misappropriation was discovered a few weeks ago. All in all, it results in about $200 million in errors that have been unearthed in a matter of months.

Dahms said the attitude shown by the Department of Health and Human Services has been why the legislature is concerned about such a “small” amount of money. “Well, that is a lot of money and we don’t know how much more of that there is,” Dahms stated. He added that DHS has gone through several commissioners. He said that the commissioner there now is very qualified and understands what is going on and she wants to fix what is broken. “It will take some time, but the work has started to get to the bottom of it,” Dahms said. He added that they don’t want to split up the department, but if necessary, they will. Dahms said that the governor has even put together a task force to look at what would be some options if it was split up.

Torkelson said this is a bonding bill year. He and Dahms are both on their respective bonding committees and have toured some prospective projects around the state. “There are always lots of requests, but not all of them are possible to fund,” he stated. Torkelson added that he always wants the ones that are funded to be good projects that make sense for the whole of Minnesota and move the economy forward.

This is a portion of the story. I may be viewed in its entirety in the January 16 edition of the Hanska Herald in print and online.